South Africa: Western Cape Tourism, Wine Industries Shine On the Global Stage

The Western Cape Government has congratulated the province's remarkable achievers who have made the province proud in the global tourism and wine industries.

The provincial government said the achievers' recent awards at the 2025 World Travel Awards and other esteemed platforms have not only brought international recognition to the region, but have also reaffirmed the Western Cape's position as a world-class destination for responsible tourism and wine excellence.

The Township and Village (T&V) initiative in Stellenbosch was awarded silver in the Peace, Understanding and Inclusion category.

Launched in 2018 with the support of the Stellenbosch Municipality, T&V has welcomed over 2 500 visitors and empowered more than 40 local tourism providers, including guides, artisans, and home-based entrepreneurs.

The initiative has been widely praised for promoting dignity, inclusivity, and economic opportunity in historically marginalised communities.

T&V was one of 15 participants in the Sustainable Tourism Enterprise Partnership pilot project, funded by the Department of Economic Development and Tourism (DEDAT) earlier this year.

According to the provincial government, Khwa ttu San Heritage Centre received gold in the "Increasing Local Sourcing and Creating Shared Value" category.

"This cultural and educational hub honours the heritage of the San people while advancing rural development through ethical sourcing and immersive visitor experiences," the statement read.

In 2024 alone, the centre supported 44 local producers and created 4 500 employment days - demonstrating the transformative power of tourism in preserving cultural knowledge and uplifting communities.

The department said it was proud to be associated with the centre which is a former recipient of the Tourism Growth Fund.

Meanwhile, four Western Cape wine estates have been recognised on the extended World's 50 Best Vineyards list for 2025, showcasing the region's excellence in wine tourism.

These include Tokara Wine and Olive Estate in Stellenbosch, Delaire Graff Estate in Stellenbosch, La Motte Wine Estate in Franschhoek Valley and Hamilton Russell Vineyards in Hemel-en-Aarde.

"These esteemed estates offer visitors world-class experiences that blend breathtaking landscapes, exceptional wines, and warm hospitality, further cementing the Western Cape's reputation as a premier wine tourism destination."

Western Cape MEC for Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer, expressed his pride in the province's achievements.

"These accolades underscore the Western Cape's unwavering commitment to excellence in tourism and wine. They reflect the innovation, resilience, and dedication of our local communities and businesses. We remain committed to driving sustainable growth and inclusivity across the province," said the MEC.

The Western Cape Government has conveyed its sincere congratulations to all the winners and said it looks forward to continued success in establishing the province as a global leader in responsible wine tourism.