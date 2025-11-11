Rwanda: Police FC Started Thriving, but Recent Slip-Ups Gave Rivals Hope

When coach Ben Moussa signed for Police before the start of Rwanda Premier League season, he started with impressive performances, giving hope of making the history of winning first league title for Police since it was founded in 2005.

But football lovers and analysts have started to question Police after dropping four points in a possible six against during their last two games in which they drew against Mukura VS and AS Kigali.

Despite recent slip-ups, Mousa's side still leads the table with 17 points, four points clear of second-placed Rayon Sports. Reigning champions APR FC find themselves in 6th place with 11 points in five games.

The army side now has the chance of catching Police at the top with 17 points, should they win their two rescheduled matches against Etincelles and Marines.

The fact that Police are dropping points this season and this will give their league rivals hope in the race for the title.

Nobody said they're not wobbling - but the more they drop points, the less chance they stand to end their title jinx, having finished as runners-up on three occasions behind APR FC in 2011, 2012 and 2013.

With Mousa who knows how to win Rwandan league title, it is possible for Police to join the list of league winners which currently features APR, Rayon Sports, Kiyovu VS, Panthères Noires, Mukungwa and ATRACO (now defunct)

Unfortunately, if the Tunisian coach didn't work especially on improving his players' winning mentality, those dreams could quickly blow out of the window.

Police FC lost the league title race in 2012 due to a combination of factors, especially the lack of depth in squad compared to eventual champions APR. The club again faltered in the title race in 2013 after a 0-0 draw against AS Muhanga and they went on to lose it to Rayon Sports.

Maybe it's too early to completely rule them out of the league title race after only seven matches played so far this season.

Moussa and his side are aware of the fact that taking the title bid would position them among serious contenders but if they keep dropping points unnecessarily, which in this case gave APR FC and Rayon Sports a relief, chances of winning the title may remain slim.

Moussa has been trying to change the mentality of the players before the league started. He was on the same page that only the winning mentality can win them a lot of games.

"If you are talented by lazy, you are not going to win anything. A player who is not talented but has mentality will make a difference in football than the one who is relented but has weak mentality. You need to raise your level of thinking because mentality wins you trophies in football," he said after his appointment in July.

He will also need his players to concentrate on their shared ambition, but the likes of Lague Byiringiro have started to spoil his plans.

The former APR FC winger, who joined the club from Swedish side Sandviken IF in 2024, was recently chased out of the team camp due to misconduct. Reports indicate that he left the camp when the team was preparing for their league clash against AS Kigali.

The two teams ended up playing out a goalless draw.

While the club works on taking measures for his misconduct, his absence won't stop Moussa from chasing the dream which he and his players share.

He may be looking on his shoulders with his former club APR FC looking ready to join the title race, but the dream continues.

Police FC haven't lost a single match, and they will be looking to maintain the record when they welcome Gicumbi FC to Kigali Pele Stadium on November 22, after the international break.