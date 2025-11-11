Kenya: KRA Confirms George Obell As Commissioner for Micro and Small Taxpayers Department

Nairobi — The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has appointed George Obell, MBS, as the Commissioner for the Micro and Small Taxpayers Department (MST), effective November 10, 2025.

Obell, who has been serving in an acting capacity since the department's creation in March, is credited with establishing key operational structures and driving initiatives to improve tax compliance and service delivery among small businesses.

Under his leadership, KRA rolled out a USSD-based platform that allows taxpayers to access services without internet connectivity and a WhatsApp chatbot offering 24-hour assistance. He also oversaw the launch of an agent model to expand service access, particularly in informal and rural areas.

With 28 years of experience in tax administration, Obell previously served as Deputy Commissioner for both the Medium Taxpayers Office and the East and South of Nairobi Tax Service Office. He has led reforms in digital taxation, electronic invoicing, and risk-based compliance.

Obell chairs the African Tax Administration Forum's VAT Technical Committee and holds degrees in business, law, and accounting. KRA's board expressed confidence that his appointment will further strengthen tax administration for micro and small enterprises and promote inclusive economic growth.