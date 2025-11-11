Mauritius: S.O.S Nitrazenes

opinion

Don't worry, readers, it's not a desperate call to save my life but to save your own siblings. In fact, it is an SOS to save our nation.

I have been told by my very reliable sources that a new type of toxic (the word is very weak) drug known as "NITRAZENES" has made its way to our shores lately. Remember that name: "NITRAZENES." NITRAZENES is 500 times stronger than HEROIN and 10 times stronger than FENTANYL. It is said that taking NITRAZENES is like playing Russian roulette with your own life.

I am not spreading fear, but we must be alive to what it is and how many lives will be destroyed. It is important to know that a fifth of a grain of salt of NITRAZENES can be enough to kill a person, and I know that our drug addicts like to take a cocktail of drugs to prove their virility.

Let's emphasize that a speck can be fatal in a very short time. The deceased will be treated as a mere case of overdose. Our Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) is so under-equipped that they will not find the compound NITRAZENES, and we are what we are, meaning that we will continue with our routines. Our political leaders are not even aware of the dangers of FENTANYL, so don't expect any response.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In the case of NITRAZENES, it is also a serious danger for those who inadvertently inhale them. NITRAZENES cause respiratory depression within minutes, which will lead to hypoxia (body being deprived of oxygen) and with domino effects of paralysis, seizures, and eventually death.

Mauritians, I am WARNING you now, as I warned you in 1999, that if we don't depenalize we will become a zombie nation and our society will be criminalized, but at the time you were all more bent upon destroying person than to debate rationally.

What should we do?

The government should wake up and take active measures and not react after we meet a spate of overdoses. By the way, has a single member of the National Assembly asked how many cases of overdose we had recorded during the last five years? The answer is an emphatic "NO."

The mafia will use the festive period to import through post NITRAZENES to Mauritius. Do you know that we Mauritians have coined NITRAZENES to "NISA ZENES"? It is easily available in the form of pills (shaped as teddy bears or Father Christmas), powder to be snorted, in vapes...

To end, it is imperative to underline that NITRAZENES has caused thousands of deaths in the United States, Australia, and Europe. Imagine that FENTANYL is already causing 70 deaths per day and what will be the consequence with NITRAZENES?

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mauritius By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Stay put at the expense of the lives of our youngsters.

"A NATION THAT DOES NOT KNOW HOW TO DEFEND ITSELF IS NOT A NATION." Now that you are aware, DON'T PLEAD IGNORANCE.