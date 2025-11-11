South Africa: 'Once an Activist, Always an Activist' - - MP Dereleen James Continues to Fight Against Drugs and Gangs

ActionSA MP Dereleen James is frustrated at the lack of accountability from senior officials at the ad hoc committee investigating allegations that a drug cartel has infiltrated South Africa's police and politics.

"The shocking part about the ad hoc [committee] thus far, what it has shown me is that everyone has gotten into that seat to protect their reputation and their jobs -- it's been absolutely nothing about the public and South Africans," said ActionSA MP Dereleen James.

James is one MP whose name has cropped up in recent weeks over her questioning at the parliamentary ad hoc committee that is attempting to unpack damning allegations of a drug cartel that has infiltrated South Africa's policing network and politics.

The Madlanga Commission is also running an inquiry into the matter, based on allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal's Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

James is from Eldorado Park, near Johannesburg, where she became well-known as an activist drawing attention to the growing issue of substance abuse among children.

She's a single mother, and her son was addicted to drugs before he turned 18. She tried to get help for him, but her options were limited as rehabilitation centres only assisted those over 18.

"It also took me going to SAPS [South African Police Service], where people used to say to me, 'You know what, if you can have him arrested, that's going to...