South Africa: 'No Mercy', Harsher Penalties Sought for Farmers Caught Buying Stolen Seeds

Dr Jane Buys, safety risk analyst at Free State Agriculture, says farmers who are caught buying stolen seeds should face harsher penalties.

September is the month farmers prepare their fields for planting season. This can result in bulk inputs on the farm for easier access, and that is when criminals seize the opportunity to steal from them, particularly seeds, which they resell.

While stock theft is the more commonly known vulnerability farmers face, seed theft is becoming increasingly common.

Dr Jane Buys, Safety Risk Analyst at Free State Agriculture, told Daily Maverick that the two latest incidents in the province that they were aware of were in the Bethlehem area and Ventersburg, with seed worth a combined R1.7-million stolen.

Both stock and seed theft pose a significant challenge to the agricultural sector in South Africa, affecting farmers' livelihoods, food security and economic stability.

Buys spoke to Daily Maverick about the impact of seed theft on farmers.

Seasonal crime

"From September, farmers are preparing their fields to plant, and they have to order products such as fertiliser, seeds, which need to be readily available. We see a seasonal trend of criminals targeting farmers during this time. We see an increase in...