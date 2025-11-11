South Africa: Why Corporate South Africa Is Reinvesting in the Workplace Experience

11 November 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Trend Group

As hybrid work reshapes expectations, the office must earn its place in people's lives again.

What makes a good office today? It doesn't feel corporate, but more like a purpose-built home away from home - a space that hums with conversation, shared creativity, and deep connection. It's not merely a place where people have to be, but genuinely where they want to be. These are the dynamic spaces where organisational culture and high performance truly thrive.

Across South Africa, this fundamental shift is redefining how companies and landlords view their buildings and their core assets. The return-to-office story is no longer about attendance figures; it's a critical strategic narrative about delivering a meaningful, value-driven experience.

The New Purpose of Place

The paradigm has shifted. Employees still value flexibility in how and where they work, but that freedom is balanced by an undeniable craving for in-person connection and community. For modern businesses, striking this balance is now central to attracting, engaging, and retaining top talent.

In the age of choice, the commute must be earned. That means an office has to offer something that home cannot: spontaneous creativity, social connection, and a sense of shared momentum. The "why" has shifted from...

