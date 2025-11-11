South Africa: Ornico Opens the 4th Annual South African PR Measurement Landscape Survey

Ornico has opened participation in the 4th Annual South African PR Measurement Landscape Survey, inviting South Africa's communication and public relations community to share how they evaluate and demonstrate impact in a changing media environment.

The survey informs the 2025 PR Measurement Landscape Report, a national benchmark that tracks adoption of best practice frameworks, integration of analytics across channels, and the role of AI and data governance in evaluation. The full report will be released on 27 November 2025.

"Measurement is how communication proves value," said Francois van Dyk, Head of Analysis at Ornico. "This survey helps the industry understand what is working, where the gaps are, and how teams are aligning to global standards while navigating local realities."

Why participate

Contribute to an evidence base that reflects South African practice across sectors

Benchmark against global principles, including the AMEC Integrated Evaluation Framework and Barcelona Principles 4.0

and Receive an update with key findings upon publication of the report. DM

Take the survey here....