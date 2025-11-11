Namibia: 'Voice of Namibia' Crown Goes to Walvis Bay Die-Hard

Walvis Bay singer Patricia Coetzee (25) has won 'Voice of Namibia' season eight after three attempts, securing a recording opportunity and celebrating a hard-fought victory.

Coetzee, who works as a journalist, TV presenter and events coordinator, says her victory still feels unreal - especially after entering the competition three times.

"The first time, I didn't make the top 10. The second time, I came second. This third time, I finally won," she says.

"It still doesn't feel real. I truly believe this win was only possible because of God, who gave me this gift. I am so grateful."

Raised in a musical family, Coetzee says her parents' love for classic tunes inspired her own passion.

"My parents' taste in music - from country to old-school hits of the 60s through to the early 2000s - shaped my sound," she says.

Her singing journey began during the Covid-19 pandemic when a local artist invited her to record a duet.

"The reaction from my family, friends, and the community gave me the courage to pursue music more seriously," she says.

The final stage of 'Voice of Namibia' proved intense, ending in a rare tie between Coetzee and another contestant.

"We both had to perform our final songs again," she says.

"Backstage, I just started praying to God, telling Him that these vocal cords belong to Him. I went on that stage fully trusting His will. Winning has reignited my faith in a way I never thought possible."

For her final performance, Coetzee sang Abba's 'The Winner Takes It All', a song she had planned to perform since last year.

"My voice coach and I spent months making the song my own," she says. "People don't always realise how much preparation goes into this - mentally and emotionally. You give your heart, every emotion and thought, and leave it bare on that stage."

As part of her prize, Coetzee will record an original single written and produced by Rivers and Bridges Music in North Carolina, United States.

"I'm so excited about this opportunity and can't wait for everyone to hear it," she says. "This contest gave me the chance to live out my dream."

She expresses gratitude to her vocal coach, Jo-Ann Strauss, "for believing in me even when I doubted myself and for pushing me to be the best".

Coetzee also credits her family members for their unwavering support.

"My parents have always believed in my passion and shown up for me in every way over the past four years. I'm also thankful for my amazing fiancé, who keeps me grounded and reminds me where this voice comes from. He's truly my rock."

