Namibia Slaughters 14 Million Chickens By September

Namibia slaughtered 14.4 million chickens for domestic consumption by the end of September, reflecting strong local production despite competition from imports, according to the Livestock and Livestock Products Board of Namibia (LLPBN).

The board reported that processed chicken exports reached 893 782kg, with Zambia taking 59.2%, Botswana 15.2%, South Africa 13.1%, and Zimbabwe 12.4%.

Imports remained high at 15.9 million kg year to date, but live bird imports fell sharply by 79.4% from 62 150 in August to 12 800 in September, all of which were day-old chicks from South Africa.

The cumulative total for 2025 stood at 352 701, showing increasing self-sufficiency.

The sheep industry, the LLPBN says, continued to decline, with 30 242 head marketed in September, down 31.3% year on year.

