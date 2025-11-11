Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah to Attend Angola's Golden Jubilee Celebrations

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah will attend Angola's 50th independence anniversary celebrations on Tuesday upon invitation by Angola's president, João Lourenço.

The president in a statement says Nandi-Ndaitwah's participation in the commemoration solidifies the strong companionship between the two nations.

"President Nandi-Ndaitwah's participation in Angola's golden jubilee celebration reaffirms Namibia's enduring friendship and solidarity with the Angolan people and underscores the shared vision of fostering regional integration and prosperity within the Southern African Development Community," it reads.

Namibia and Angola, it says, share deep historical ties, having stood shoulder to shoulder during the fight for liberation and have since nurtured a strong partnership guided by the principles of pan-African unity, peace and development.

Bilateral collaboration between Namibia and Angola continues to grow, focusing on trade, energy, education, security and cross-border collaboration that benefits the citizens of both nations.

The president will be accompanied by the first gentleman and senior government officials and will return to Namibia after the event concludes.

