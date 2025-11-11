Namibia Secures U.S.$3m to Weather Climate Change

Namibia has secured US$3 million (N$51.8 million) from the Green Climate Fund to develop national adaptation plans (NAPs), engaging young people in climate resilience, entrepreneurship, and environmental stewardship.

Namibia Nature Foundation (NNF) coordinator Tega Shivute said this at the Youth Climate Change Conference Namibia 2025 at Ondangwa in the Oshana region last week.

She said the project will run from 2025 to 2027 and the NNF is the implementing institution, while the Ministry of Environment and Tourism is the oversight institution.

The goals of NAPs are to reduce Namibia's vulnerability to climate change by building adaptive capacity, integrating adaptation into national policies, and improving resilience across key sectors such as agriculture and water.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"At the moment we are still at the beginning of the project," Shivute said.

She said young people have a role in NAP development, urging them to link adaptation with entrepreneurship, promote green skills, and access funding for climate-friendly ventures.

At the same conference, Simonia Kanyumara from the World Wide Fund (WWF) in Namibia addressed the importance of promoting the biodiversity economy and environmental stewardship.

She said the biodiversity economy entails ensuring healthy soils, healthy grazing and productive agriculture.

She said youth participation is vital to promote the biodiversity economy and environmental stewardship, hold decision-makers accountable, and develop innovative, climate-smart solutions for natural resource management.

Jasper Kassoma from the Namibian Youth on Renewable Energy said the aim of the conference was to create awareness of climate change among young people in Namibia so that they can engage in finding tangible solutions and innovations in addressing climate change in the country.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.