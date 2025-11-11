South Africa: KZN News Bites - Durban Travels Across SA to Attract Festive Season Visitors

Celani Sikhakhane brings you KwaZulu-Natal's latest news.

Durban: The City of eThekwini has decided to go to other provinces to attract visitors for the festive season. Their Summer Season Campaign brought Durban's signature energy to several provinces through lively events that invited visitors to discover the city's attractions and hidden gems. The roadshows began in Mpumalanga and Limpopo, continued through the Western Cape and concluded in Gauteng this past weekend. Each stop featured a mix of engaging activities, including information sessions, destination entertainment, fun games, ricksha puller rides and dynamic leisure experiences, all aimed at encouraging holidaymakers to choose Durban as their preferred summer destination.

Vryheid: A swift response by the Vryheid K9 and Hlobane police officers has led to the arrest of a 48-year-old man, a few moments after he allegedly burnt his 41-year-old girlfriend to death and hacked her 28-year-old daughter with an axe before raping her 13-year-old daughter at Shanelweni Reserve in the Ngome policing area in the early hours of Thursday. Reports indicate that a 13-year-old girl was asleep with her elder sister when she was woken up by a noise at the door at around 01:00 on Thursday morning. She then noticed that the boyfriend of her mother was hacking her sister with an axe. The brave girl attempted to intervene but the axe-wielding man stopped assaulting her sister and dragged the 13-year-old out of the house. As he was dragging her, she noticed smoke coming from the room which her mother was sleeping in. The suspect dragged her to the nearby bushes where he raped her before releasing her just before dawn.

KwaMashu: KZN government intervened at KwaMashu hostel where crime is terrible in the area. In a relentless effort to rid the province of crime, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli hosted a crime-fighting imbizo at KwaMashu Indoor Sports Centre on Saturday. During the imbizo, the Premier engaged with members of the community on issues concerning crime. Premier Ntuli reiterated his call that in order to eradicate crime in the community, it is important that members of the community work together with police and crime fighting structures to end the scourge of crime. Before attending the crime-fighting imbizo, the Premier visited the KwaMashu Police Station to be briefed on crime statistics for the KwaMashu policing area and the prevalent crimes affecting the community.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines