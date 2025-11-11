Zimbabwe: Trio Busted With Trophies of Specially Protected Vultures

11 November 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

THREE men found in possession of trophies of endangered vulture species have appeared in court following their recent arrest.

The trio of Emmanuel Genius Mombe (36) of Domboshava, Benjamin Sarewa (26) of Epworth and Shadreck Gukutu (31) of Waterfalls were arraigned before the Harare Magistrates Court on charges of unlawful possession of specially protected wildlife trophies.

Accused persons were remanded in custody to November 21, 2025.

The State case is that on November 5, police received information that the suspects were seeking buyers for vulture heads.

Acting on the tip-off, detectives set up a meeting purporting to be prospective buyers of the trophies.

They agreed to meet at the Kopje bus terminus in Harare, where the transaction was supposed to take place. While at the scene, Gukutu produced a black plastic bag from a small cross-bag containing four dried heads of vultures. The officers immediately identified themselves and arrested the suspect.

Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of the other two suspects, who were waiting nearby for the transaction to be concluded.

In a statement following the trio's court appearance, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) reiterated that the illegal trade in wildlife trophies poses a serious threat to biodiversity.

"The public is urged to report anyone trading or in possession of wildlife trophies without a permit," the NPAZ said.

