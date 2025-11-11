Tanzania: How Ilala MP Won Tanzania Assembly's Speaker Race

11 November 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Dodoma — Members of Parliament have endorsed Ilala MP Mussa Issa Zungu as Speaker of the 13th National Assembly.

Zungu was declared the Speaker earlier today after securing a total of 378 votes, defeating his opponents Veronica Tyeah from NFA party, who received no votes, Anitha Mgaya of NLD party, who garnered one vote, Ndoge Said Ndonge from AFP party, who also received one vote and Amin Alfred Yango of the ADC party, who received none.

Mussa Azzan Zungu becomes the ninth Speaker of the 13th Parliament.

Zungu has served as a Member of Parliament in the National Assembly for 20 years, having first entered Parliament in 2005.

In the house, Mr Zungu has held several key positions, including Chairperson of Parliament from 2012 to 2021, Deputy Speaker from 2022 to 2025, and has worked with four Speakers of the House.

