Tanzania: Mwinyi Draws Growth Path

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR President Dr Hussein Mwinyi on Monday inaugurated the 11th House of Representatives, outlining an ambitious five-year development agenda focused on strengthening peace, national unity and accelerating modern and inclusive economic transformation.

Addressing lawmakers at the newly convened House, President Mwinyi congratulated the Speaker, Deputy Speaker and all newly elected members, describing their victory as "a reflection of the people's great hopes," and pledged full government cooperation to deliver on development promises.

"We have a duty to serve with integrity and diligence, mindful of the high expectations of our people," he said.

"My government stands ready to work closely with this House to realise our shared vision of a prosperous Zanzibar."

Dr Mwinyi reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining Zanzibar's political reconciliation framework and the Government of National Unity (GNU) as enshrined in the 1984 Constitution.

He commended opposition parties that accepted the

outcome of the October 29 General Election, particularly ADC presidential candidate Hamad Rashid, for pledging to cooperate with the ruling party in the national interest.

"I remain committed to respecting the spirit of reconciliation and forming a Government of National Unity grounded in peace, unity and solidarity," he declared.

The President praised the Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) for conducting a peaceful and transparent election and thanked security organs and citizens "for maintaining calm before, during and after voting." Dr Mwinyi also lauded the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) for its decisive victory securing 74.8 per cent in the Zanzibar presidential vote, 80 per cent of House seats and 86.4 per cent of councillor positions. He congratulated President Samia Suluhu Hassan for winning 97.6 per cent of the national vote.

"This overwhelming victory demonstrates the people's enduring confidence in CCM and its vision for the nation," he said. "We must now translate that trust into action." Dr Mwinyi said his Second Term under the Eighth-Phase Government will implement the CCM 2025-2030 Election Manifesto, focusing on inclusive growth, job creation and infrastructure modernisation.

The government targets to maintain inflation below five per cent, raise GDP growth from seven to 10 per cent, create 350,000 new jobs and increase per capita income from 1,241 to 1,880 US dollars by 2030.

He pledged to strengthen macroeconomic management, expand access to affordable financing, enhance digital financial systems and deepen private sector collaboration through Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs).

Reaffirming the Blue Economy as the foundation of Zanzibar's growth, Dr Mwinyi announced major investments in tourism, fisheries, aquaculture, ports and marine industries.

The government aims to raise international tourist arrivals from 800,000 to 1.5 million, boost daily spending per tourist from 418 to 506 US dollars and increase hotel capacity from 7,626 to 10,000 high-end rooms while promoting conference, sports and medical tourism.

He revealed plans to construct fishing ports at Ngalawa (Unguja) and Shumba Mjini (Pemba), along with processing plants and vessels to boost marine exports.

Seaweed production is expected to double from 19,715 tonnes in 2024 to 40,000 tonnes by 2030. Dr Mwinyi said renewable energy expansion will continue through solar, wind and waste-to-energy projects, alongside promotion of electric vehicles.

The government also plans to build gas and energy storage facilities to ensure stable supply and price consistency. In agriculture, the government will modernise irrigation systems, establish a 60,000-tonne National Food Reserve and promote high-value crops including cloves, fruits and spices.

A youth programme will support young farmers in agribusiness and market linkages. He further announced plans to expand agro-processing industries, develop export processing zones (EPZs) in Chamanangwe (Pemba) and Dunga (Unguja) and raise the sector's contribution to GDP from 20.8 to 25 per cent.

The infrastructure plan includes construction of major roads: Tunguu-Makunduchi (48 km), Fumba-Kisauni (12 km) and Mkoani-Chake (43.5 km), installation of streetlights at 10 key junctions, completion of the Uzi-Unguja Ukuu bridge and a new sea bridge linking Chwaka and Charawe.

The Abeid Amani Karume International Airport will also be expanded to handle 2.8 million passengers annually by 2030. Housing projects will deliver 4,715 low-income units in Chumbuni, Nyamanzi, Kisakasaka (Unguja) and Mfikiwa (Pemba), while land reclamation will create new development zones.

To uplift livelihoods, the government will disburse 100bn/- in soft loans to entrepreneurs, allocating 40 per cent to youth, 40 per cent to women and 20 per cent to persons with disabilities. New markets will be built in Kibandamaiti, Fuoni, Kinyasini and Mombasa to empower small traders.

A national skills development programme will train young people in modern trades and entrepreneurship to support job creation. Dr Mwinyi also announced digital transformation initiatives, including new ICT infrastructure, innovation hubs and online trade platforms linking local and global markets.

"Science, technology and innovation will drive the next phase of our economic and social transformation," he emphasised. The President concluded by urging lawmakers to work together across party lines to fulfil the aspirations of all Zanzibaris.