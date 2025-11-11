Tanzania Affirms Commitment to Implement All Key Projects

11 November 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

Dodoma — CHAMA Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has affirmed its commitment to implement major projects across key sectors including health, education, water, agriculture, livestock, mining, manufacturing, transport and energy.

The Secretary for Ideology, Publicity and Training of the National Executive Committee (NEC), Mr Kenan Kihongosi revealed that during a working meeting with leaders of departments and units which aims at improving and strengthening effective performance within the department.

The training that also included staff from the Ideology, Publicity, and Training Department was held at the offices headquarters in Dodoma on Monday.

Chairing the meeting, Mr Kihongosi stated that the meeting also marked the beginning of the supervision of the Election Manifesto, which contains numerous development commitments to ensure they are implemented by the government efficiently, with quality, speed, and within the intended timeframe as envisioned by the Party.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Speaking earlier in October, CCM Vice-Chairman (Mainland) Mr Stephen Wasira outlined the core objectives of the 2025- 2030 CCM Manifesto, which centres on building a people driven economy.

Other promises made by the party to be implemented is that within the next five years it will complete the construction of the electric Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) project, which passes through Itigi District in Singida Region.

Moreover, the ruling party is also determined to implement other major projects across key sectors including health, education, water, agriculture, livestock, mining, manufacturing, transport and energy.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.