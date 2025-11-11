Tanzania Affirms Commitment to Implement All Key Projects

Dodoma — CHAMA Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has affirmed its commitment to implement major projects across key sectors including health, education, water, agriculture, livestock, mining, manufacturing, transport and energy.

The Secretary for Ideology, Publicity and Training of the National Executive Committee (NEC), Mr Kenan Kihongosi revealed that during a working meeting with leaders of departments and units which aims at improving and strengthening effective performance within the department.

The training that also included staff from the Ideology, Publicity, and Training Department was held at the offices headquarters in Dodoma on Monday.

Chairing the meeting, Mr Kihongosi stated that the meeting also marked the beginning of the supervision of the Election Manifesto, which contains numerous development commitments to ensure they are implemented by the government efficiently, with quality, speed, and within the intended timeframe as envisioned by the Party.

Speaking earlier in October, CCM Vice-Chairman (Mainland) Mr Stephen Wasira outlined the core objectives of the 2025- 2030 CCM Manifesto, which centres on building a people driven economy.

Other promises made by the party to be implemented is that within the next five years it will complete the construction of the electric Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) project, which passes through Itigi District in Singida Region.

