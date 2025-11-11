Tanzania: Dar First Division Basketball League Tips Off in Style

Dar es Salaam — THE Dar es Salaam First Division Basketball League (D-League) tipped off over the weekend at the Don Bosco courts in Upanga, in the city thrilling fans with fast-paced action and fierce competition among local teams.

In one of the headline fixtures, Ukonga Kings began their campaign with a hard-fought 65-59 victory over Mbezi Beach Spurs, as they aim to return to the top-tier league.

The Spurs led 37-35 at halftime, but Ukonga Kings rallied in the second half with a resilient performance to secure the win and make a strong opening statement.

Another tightly contested encounter saw DB VTC edge Ukonga with a narrow 71-68 win in a high-intensity clash that kept spectators on the edge of their seats. Meanwhile, Leo Kings captain, Livingstone Kileo, starred in his team's commanding 69-45 victory over Game Time Squad, later revealing the secret behind their convincing performance.

"Our coach instructed us to start the game with high pressure on our opponents, and that strategy paid off," said Kileo after the match.

"We were firm on defence, which made the difference. Offensively, we still have room for improvement." Kileo added that although the team was pleased with the result, they fell short of their scoring targets and would focus on improving execution in upcoming fixtures.

He also encouraged fans to continue turning out in large numbers to support the ongoing D-League action. In other results, Magone secured a 71-59 win over Kibada Riders, while Kigamboni Kings defeated Dar Kings 63-53 in another exciting contest.

Organised by the Basketball Dar es Salaam Association (BD), the First Division League continues every weekend. Teams are battling for promotion to the elite Dar es Salaam Basketball League (BDL) next season, making every match crucial in the race for advancement. ENDS/