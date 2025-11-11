Tanzania's Mining Sector Strikes Gold in Simiyu Region

11 November 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Bariadi — SIMIYU Region has continued to perform well in revenue collection from the mining sector, with collections for the first quarter of the 2025/2026 financial year surpassing the target by reaching over 103 percent of the set goal for the period.

Speaking in Bariadi, the Resident Mining Officer for the region, Mayigi Makolobela, said that in the previous financial year, his office had been given a target to collect 4bn/- but managed to collect over 4.5bn/-.

Additionally, Mr Makolobela said that for this financial year, the region has been given a target of 4.76bn/-and by the end of the first quarter, they have already collected more than 1.23bn/- equivalent to 103 percent of the quarterly target.

Elaboration he stated that since the beginning of the sixth phase government, mineral collections from small-scale miners in the region have reached more than 17bn/- a development that demonstrates the growth and strengthening of the mining sector in Simiyu Region.

"Simiyu is among the regions endowed with a wealth of various minerals, including gold, copper, construction minerals, gemstones such as amethyst, and nickel found in the districts of Bariadi and Busega," he said.

However, he noted that comprehensive geological surveys have not yet been adequately conducted across all areas of the region, a situation that may cause some resource-rich areas to remain undiscovered.

He also said that Simiyu region has five mineral buying centers as well as a main mineral market located in Bariadi Town, where key mineral trading activities are being carried out efficiently.

