Tanzania: JKT Queens Seek Win to Boost Semis Chances

Egypt — JKT Queens head coach Kessy Abdallah says today's clash against ASEC Mimosas is a must-win match if his team is to advance to the CAF Women's Champions League semifinals.

The Tanzanian side face their Ivorian opponents at the Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia, Egypt, looking to record their first victory of the campaign and strengthen their chances of progressing from Group B.

ASEC Mimosas currently lead the group after a 1-0 win over defending champions TP Mazembe on Saturday, while JKT Queens sit second with one point following a goalless draw against Gaborone United in their opening match.

Gaborone United are level on points with the Tanzanian side and face a tough task today against defending champions TP Mazembe. Although Mazembe sit at the bottom of the group without a point, they still have a chance to qualify despite their poor start. A second defeat would end Mazembe's chances of progressing.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Reflecting on the draw against Gaborone United, Coach Abdallah said his side struggled to break down a defensive opponent but learned valuable lessons ahead of today's decisive encounter.

ALSO READ: Zanzibar ramps up sports facilities From

"It was a tough game as they played a defensive game, sitting behind and attacking by surprise," she explained.

He said it was a tight encounter in which they created several chances in the first half, including three clear opportunities, but failed to convert them.

He added that the momentum shifted in the second half as their opponents threatened through quick counter-attacks, though their goalkeeper stood firm to deny them on several occasions. Abdallah added that her players have been working on finishing and transition play to improve their attacking efficiency.

"We have seen where we didn't do well and we have worked to improve ahead of our next challenge. We are prepared to face our opponents, our focus is to win.

A win will boost our confidence and increase our chances of reaching the semi-finals." JKT Queens goalkeeper Najat Idrisa, who played a key role in securing a point against Gaborone United by saving a late penalty, expressed pride in the team's resilience after the match.

"We are thankful we got a point. I'm glad I denied our opponents from converting a spot kick. I gave my all for my side, I fought to the last minute to keep us safe from all dangers," she said.

A victory for JKT Queens would see them leapfrog ASEC Mimosas in the group standings and strengthen their hopes of reaching the tournament's knockout phase, depending on the result of the other group match.