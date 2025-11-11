Tanzania: Zanzibar Ramps Up Sports Facilities From

Zanzibar — THE Zanzibar government has reaffirmed its commitment to upgrading sports infrastructure, establishing academies, and constructing modern stadiums in preparation for co-hosting the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) alongside Kenya and Uganda.

President Hussein Ali Mwinyi said these plans during the inauguration of Zanzibar's 11th House of Representatives, pledging the development of state-of-the-art sports facilities across all districts that meet national and international standards.

"We will construct and rehabilitate sports and cultural centres, including stadiums and recreation grounds, to cultivate an environment conducive to sporting excellence," Mwinyi stated.

As part of the initiative, the government plans to establish two multi-disciplinary sports academies to nurture young talent and provide structured pathways for athletic development.

Additionally, Mwinyi underscored renewed efforts to support local athletes and teams competing in regional and international arenas. Preparations for AFCON 2027 are already underway, focusing on improving stadiums, accommodation, transport and medical facilities to meet stringent international requirements.

Venues across both Mainland Tanzania and the Isles are expected to host key matches and training sessions, ensuring the country plays a pivotal role in the continental tournament.

This comes after Tanzania co-hosted the 2025 CHAN finals together with Kenya and Uganda, with Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam and the New Amaan Complex among the venues used for matches, while other facilities were designated for team training.