South Africa: CAF African Schools Football Championship | Cosafa Qualifier, South Africa 2025 Fact Sheet

When: December 5-7, 2025

Where: Idas Valley Sports Grounds, Stellenbosch, South Africa

What: CAF African Schools Football Championship | COSAFA Qualifier, South Africa 2025

How to follow streaming of matches online: FIFA+, COSAFA YouTube

The COSAFA qualifier for the CAF African Schools Football Championship will be played over three days in Stellenbosch, South Africa where some of the best girls and boys in the Under-15 age-group will be able to showcase their talent and win a place at the continental finals.

WHO IS PLAYING?Boys' and Girls' teams from 11 COSAFA countries are scheduled to compete at the tournament:

Angola

Botswana

Comoros

Eswatini

Lesotho

Malawi

Mozambique

Namibia

South Africa

Zambia

Zimbabwe

WHAT IS THE FORMAT?

The Boys' and Girls' competitions will both have three pools in a first round group stage. Two groups will have four teams and one will contain three. Teams will play each other in a round-robin format. The top teams in each pool advance to the semifinals, along with the best placed runner-up across the pools. The competition will thereafter revert to a knockout format with the semifinal winners advancing to the final.

TIE-BREAKERS

Should two teams finish level on points in the group phase, the following will be used to separate them: The highest number of points obtained in the match between the two concerned teams; the goal difference in all group matches; the highest number of goals scored in the whole group matches; a drawing of lots conducted by the Organizing Committee.

WHAT ARE THE SPECIFIC REGULATIONS FOR THIS COMPETITION?

The Boys' and Girls' tournaments will see 11 players per side compete on a full-size pitch. Matches are 20 minutes per half with a 10-minute halftime break. There are unlimited substitutions, and every player in the squad must be used at least once during the group phase.

TEAM MAKE-UP

Each delegation must comprise of the following as a minimum: 20 players, head coach, team manager, safeguarding officer, Member Association Representative, medical staff. All Member Associations must field boys' and girls' teams.

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?There are various other activities that will take place around the competition between December 2-7.

Young Referees WorkshopA five-day workshop for young referees, giving participants a life-changing opportunity to be schooled by some of the best on the continent and set them on a path to a long career as an official. There will be both a practical and theory element to the course.

Young Coaches WorkshopA seven-day D-License course for coaches, another excellent chance to upskill budding tacticians through the knowledge and insight of some of the best practitioners on the continent.

Young Reporters WorkshopBudding media moguls will be taken through their paces in a workshop for journalists that gives them an insight into every aspect of running a media campaign at a major competition.

Emergency Medical WorkshopAn emergency medical workshop will be staged to take participants through special procedures around football. Thirty high school children will also receive first aid training.

Safeguarding WorkshopsAll the boys and girls at the event will be taken through safeguarding activities to not only provide them with information on the social impact of football but also explain the measures that CAF have put in place to create a safe environment for the children. These will be done separately in English, French and Portuguese. Thirty local educators will also go through a safeguarding course.

Grassroots festival

There will be a grassroots festival where Legends will put youngsters through training drills and enjoy a coaching clinic.