Liberia: New Dawn Opens Book of Condolence for Fallen Editor.

Monrovia — Searchlight Communications Inc., publishers of the New Dawn Newspaper, has announced the opening of a Book of Condolence for its fallen editor, Mr. Jonathan Browne.

The Book of Condolence will be opened on Wednesday, November 12, and closed on Friday, November 14, 2025, at the New Dawn office on UN Drive, opposite the National Investment Commission.

"We encourage our colleagues, ardent readers, and sympathizers to come and show our editor their final respect." Said Mr. Othello B. Garblah, CEO of Searchlight Communications Inc., and Managing Editor of the New Dawn newspaper.

Mr. Browne passed off on Thursday, October 30, 2025, while on his way to work. He was rushed to the JFK Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He was more than a colleague and friend; he was a man of vision, humility, and dedication whose impact will be remembered for generations.

Editor Brown lived a life of purpose. Through his words, he inspired truth; through his actions, he showed compassion; and through his leadership, he built bridges of understanding and unity.

His passion for his work and his unwavering commitment to excellence earned him respect across the media community and beyond.

His legacy is one of service, kindness, and faith values that will forever live in the hearts of those he touched.

Though he may be gone from our sight, his spirit remains with us in every story told, every lesson learned, and every life uplifted by his kindness.

The Homegoing and Funeral Service of Editor Brown will be held at City Hall Church, located on Broad Street, up Ducor.

The body will be removed from A.B. Funeral Home at 7:00 a.m. and taken to City Hull Church, where the funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at the Johnsonville Turning Point Cemetery.