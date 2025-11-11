Liberia: Arcelormittal Buchanan Hospital Hosts Nursing Services Retreat to Strengthen Quality Care

In a continuous dedication to delivering quality healthcare services, ArcelorMittal Liberia's Stephen Tolbert Memorial Hospital in Buchanan recently hosted a comprehensive day-long retreat for its Nursing Services team. This initiative underscores AML's commitment to professional development and excellence in patient care.

The retreat gathered at least 28 healthcare professionals, including Registered Nurses (RNs), Registered Midwives (RMs), Registered Nurse Anesthetists (RNAs), Nursing Assistants (NAs), and Operating Room Technicians (ORTs). These dedicated team members play vital roles in ensuring the hospital's smooth operations and quality patient treatment. Participants received certificates acknowledging their participation and commitment to ongoing learning.

Focused on key themes like Nursing Communications, Team Bonding, and Professional Integrity, the retreat aimed to reinforce core professional values and align staff performance with both national and international healthcare standards. According to AML Buchanan Nursing Services Director, Berline Bornor-Richardson, the event was designed to complement efforts by the Liberia Board of Nursing and Midwifery to promote continuous, evidence-based professional growth among healthcare providers.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"With this retreat, we aim to uphold the standards of high-quality healthcare and ensure our team stays current with best practices," she stated. Berline also expressed gratitude to hospital management, the HR Learning & Development team, and AML management for their guidance and unwavering support in making this initiative possible.

ArcelorMittal Liberia's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Garfee Williams, praised the innovative collaboration with the Liberia Board of Nursing & Midwifery, highlighting the forward-thinking approach initiated by AML Buchanan's Director of Nursing Services in partnership with the company's HR Learning & Development team. He added, "We look forward to upcoming sessions for the nursing department at AML Yekepa hospital, continuing our efforts to strengthen healthcare services across our facilities."

This ongoing commitment reflects AML's broader vision of investing in the growth and skills of its healthcare workforce. The company recognizes that a well-trained medical team not only benefits employees and their families but also plays a crucial role in serving the surrounding communities, which frequently rely on the hospital's vital health services.

Through initiatives like this retreat, ArcelorMittal Liberia reaffirms its dedication to fostering healthcare excellence, professional growth, and community well-being.