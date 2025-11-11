Nigeria: COAS Tasks Military Police On Upholding Discipline, Regimentation in Army

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, has charged the Nigerian Army Corps of Military Police (NACMP) to uphold the highest standards of discipline, regimentation, and professionalism in the army.

Shaibu, represented by the Chief of Training (Army), Maj.-Gen. Valentine Okoro, gave the charge on Tuesday in Abuja at the opening of the NACMP Biannual Training Workshop 2025.

The theme of the workshop is "Enhancing the Professional Competencies of the Nigerian Army Corps of Military Police Personnel to Effectively Discharge its Responsibilities in Support of the Nigerian Army in a Joint and Multi-Agency Environment".

He said the workshop, the first since 2013, was designed to bridge gaps in professional competence and strengthen the capacity of the Corps to effectively support Army operations in joint and multi-agency environments.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The Nigerian Army remains steadfast in its constitutional responsibility of safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our nation.

"However, the increasingly complex and dynamic nature of modern warfare demands a more adaptive and holistic approach.

"We must cultivate a culture of continuous learning and innovation.

"The corps of the military police, as custodian of discipline and regimentation, occupies a central role in promoting professionalism within the army," he said.

The COAS urged participants to maximise the opportunity offered by the workshop to deepen their knowledge, improve their proficiency, and strengthen the ethical foundation of their service.

According to him, by integrating lessons from the field with doctrinal reflection, we can refine our strategies, enhance operational effectiveness, and maintain the strategic advantage required to secure our nation's enduring stability.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Provost Marshal (Army), Maj.-Gen. Mathias Erebulu, described the workshop as a landmark initiative aimed at revitalising professional development within the corps after a 12-year interval.

Erubulu said the workshop's theme underscores the corps' crucial role in supporting the army's internal security and law enforcement framework.

According to him, the series of lectures and interactive sessions will focus on key areas such as investigations, arms and ammunition control, prevention of security breaches in operational zones, and strengthening discipline across formations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Our ability to adapt to evolving threats and support joint operations will significantly enhance the Army's effectiveness in safeguarding our nation's peace and security," he said.

Erebulu expressed appreciation to the COAS for his visionary leadership and continuous support to the corps, as well as to other security agencies and retired officers whose collaboration and experience continue to enrich the army's institutional strength.

The workshop was attended by senior Army officers, representatives of other security agencies, retired Provost Marshals, and resource persons.

It features lectures, panel discussions, and knowledge-sharing sessions aimed at strengthening professionalism and regimentation within the Nigerian army. (NAN)