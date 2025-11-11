Kenya: Ignore Fake Graphic Claiming Kenyan Governor Stephen Sang Will Be Arrested for Misappropriation of Funds

Ignore fake graphic claiming Kenyan governor Stephen Sang will be arrested for misappropriation of funds

IN SHORT: A graphic claiming that Kenya's anti-corruption commission is planning to arrest Nandi county governor, Stephen Sang, for misappropriation of public funds is circulating on social media. However, it is fake.

Stephen Sang, the governor of Nandi county in Kenya, is set to be arrested and charged with misappropriation of public funds. That's according to a graphic doing the rounds on social media.

"The EACC has received comprehensive reports from the Auditor General detailing the underdevelopment and misappropriation of funds in Nandi County. In light of this evidence, Governor Stephen Sang will be arrested and subsequently brought to court to face the charges," it reads.

The graphic features the logo and web address of the Standard - the online platform of a Kenyan newspaper with national reach - giving the impression that the outlet published it.

Sang first became the governor of Nandi county in 2017 and was re-elected in 2022.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission or EACC is a Kenyan government agency tasked with fighting corruption, economic crime and unethical behaviour. The graphic features the commission's chief executive, Abdi Mohamud.

The auditor general is mandated to audit and report on the use and management of public resources by public entities.

But is this graphic credible? We checked.

Fake graphic

The EACC regularly updates Kenyans on summons and arrests through its social media accounts, including Facebook and X. We searched these accounts and found no evidence supporting the claim.

The Standard usually posts its graphics on its verified social media accounts, including Facebook and X. We searched these accounts for the circulating graphic but couldn't find it.

On 30 October 2025, the newspaper posted the graphic with the word "FAKE NEWS" printed across it.

"FAKE NEWS ALERT: Be cautious NOT to fall for propaganda and deep fakes. For GENUINE news updates, VERIFY from our accounts @StandardKenya and @KTNNewsKE," it cautioned.

The graphic is fake and should be ignored.