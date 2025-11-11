Kenya: Sh12,000 SGR Premium Coach Seats Sold Out Ahead of ODM Anniversary

11 November 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — The Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) has reported near-full bookings on its premium-class coaches from Thursday with only a few slots available in night trains ahead of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM)'s 20th anniversary celebrations in Mombasa.

A check on the SGR online booking portal on Monday showed that the morning train from Nairobi to Mombasa was fully booked, while limited seats were still available on the 3pm and night services.

"Fully Booked - Search differently! Train seats fully booked for Nairobi Terminus to Mombasa Terminus. Please search for another date," read a prompt on the SGR portal.

The spike in demand follows a social media campaign by ODM urging supporters to travel to Mombasa by train to attend the celebrations.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Let's SGR Together! Book your SGR ticket now so we can travel together to go celebrate Baba in Mombasa," the party announced.

Premium-class tickets for the full Nairobi-Mombasa route are currently priced at Sh12,000, while first-class tickets cost Sh4,500.

The ODM anniversary celebrations, scheduled from November 14 to 16, will commemorate the life and legacy of the late party leader Raila Odinga, who passed away on October 15 while receiving treatment in India.

The three-day event will include a youth concert, women and youth summits, a disability league breakfast, a tribute ceremony at Mama Ngina Waterfront, a founders' dinner, and an interfaith thanksgiving service.

ODM had invited all its founding members to take part in the milestone celebrations marking two decades since the party's establishment.

President William Ruto, an founder member, will grave a dinner event on Saturday.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.