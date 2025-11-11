South Africa: Weather Warnings for Several Provinces

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms over parts of Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, and KwaZulu-Natal.

According to the Weather Service, the yellow level 2 warning is valid from Tuesday, 11 November 2025, between 12:00 and 21:59, covering Gauteng, the escarpment and the Highveld of Mpumalanga, and the southwestern Bushveld of Limpopo.

Additionally, a level 4 warning has been issued for KwaZulu-Natal.

"Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, accompanied by possible heavy downpours, damaging winds, large amounts of small hail and lightning leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, minor vehicle accidents and localized damage to infrastructure, settlements (informal), property, vehicles, livelihood and livestock are expected over Gauteng, the escarpment and Highveld of Mpumalanga as well as the southwestern Bushveld of Limpopo," SAWS said in a post on social media platform, X.

The expected impacts include:

· Localised damage to infrastructure, settlements (informal), property, vehicles, livelihood and livestock.

· Localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges.

· Large amounts of small hail and falling trees blocking minor roads.

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal is under a yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms, valid from Monday at 11:00 until Tuesday at 23:59.

"A surface trough deepening into the central interior associated with a broad upper air trough. As a result, scattered showers and thundershowers are expected over KwaZulu-Natal ...but isolated in the eastern parts. Some of these thunderstorms are expected to become severe in the western parts, and will be accompanied by heavy downpours, damaging winds, excessive lightning and hail," said SAWS.

The Weather Service further warned of several possible impacts in KwaZulu-Natal, including:

· Flooding of roads and bridges as well as formal and informal settlements.

· Hail resulting in infrastructure damage.

· Danger to life due to fast flowing water or streams.

· Major travel disruptions and route obstructions.

· Damage or loss of infrastructure and settlements.

Residents across all affected provinces are advised to remain vigilant, avoid flooded areas, and follow official weather updates.