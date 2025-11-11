South Africa: Implementation of AARTO Postponed to July 2026

The Department of Transport has postponed the implementation of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (AARTO) Act to 1 July 2026.

The nationwide rollout of AARTO was initially scheduled to begin on 1 December 2025.

In a statement issued on Monday, the department said the postponement comes amid an assessment of the state of readiness in some of the municipalities identified for the first phase of implementation.

According to the department, the assessment revealed several areas that require further attention before the system can be rolled out effectively. These include the finalisation of training of both law enforcement officers and back-office personnel, as well as the harmonisation of current law enforcement system used by various municipalities, and funding to align with AARTO requirements.

"The department will soon publish the new proclamation with new staggered implementation dates, the 1st of July 2026 being the official implementation date. The phased approach of implementation will still be maintained as initially envisaged," the department said.

The AARTO Act is aimed at promoting safer roads through a uniform system of traffic law enforcement and the introduction of a demerit points system for offenders.

The AARTO Act provides for a system whereby a person, operator or juristic person who is not an operator, pays the penalty and incurs points when a traffic infringement is committed.

The system will involve demerit points being allocated according to the severity of infringements committed.

Under the demerit system, vehicles are not punished by the system, but the operator /juristic person is held responsible for the use of the vehicle.

Upon implementation of the demerit system, everyone will commence with zero points.

Ensuring coordinated rollout nationwide

Welcoming the announcement, Western Cape MEC for Mobility Isaac Sileku said the postponement provides much-needed space to ensure that every municipality, enforcement agency, and operational team is fully prepared for this important transition.

Sileku said with national assessments highlighting gaps in training, system harmonisation, and funding, the additional time will help ensure a more efficient and coordinated rollout nationwide.

"This deferment is an opportunity to do things properly. We must walk this road together as all spheres of government and stakeholders. A successful transition depends on alignment, readiness, and making sure no one is left behind. That is how we build a safer, more efficient mobility system for everyone," the MEC said.

The Western Cape Government reaffirmed its commitment to cooperative governance and engaging actively with national and local partners as the new phased timelines unfold.