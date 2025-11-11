South Africa: Call for Communities to Partner With Police to Fight Crime

11 November 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Gauteng communities have been encouraged to continue their partnership in the fight against crime with the South African Police Service (SAPS).

"We encourage the community to continue their partnership with the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the fight against crime. Residents are urged to report any suspicious and criminal activities as well as tip-offs to SAPS Crime Stop on 08600 10111 and may do so anonymously," said Gauteng police in a statement on Monday.

This as the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) executed multiple operations which started on Monday, 3 November 2025, resulting in the arrest of 15 individuals across various communities, including Westbury, Reiger Park, Mapetla, Boksburg and Johannesburg Central.

The arrests were made for various offences, including possession of an unlicensed firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, resisting arrest, interfering with police duties and possession of drugs.

Throughout the week, the AGU's proactive operations led to significant seizures, including a 9mm Glock 19 Gen 4 firearm, four rounds of live ammunition, 423 grams crystal meth, 218 grams methcathinone (CAT), 192 full mandrax tablets, 153 halves of mandrax tablets as well as cash, among others.

"These successful outcomes are a testament to the collaborative efforts between the AGU and the community, with many of the arrests resulting from valuable information provided by local residents, along with regular stop-and-search initiatives conducted by the dedicated AGU team," the police said in a statement on Monday.

The arrested suspects were due to appear in court.

