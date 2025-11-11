South Africa: Nationwide Safer Festive Season Operation Reaps Rewards

The South African Police Service (SAPS) is implementing a nationwide Safer Festive Season Operation alongside Operation Shanela II in the fight against crime ahead of the festive season.

"These intensified intelligence-led driven operations resulted in the arrest of 17 817 suspects from 03 to 09 November 2025 across multiple provinces," the police said in a statement.

The week-long operations saw police tracking down and apprehending 2 843 wanted suspects for serious crimes such as murder, rape, car hijackings, drug trafficking, robberies and sexual offences.

The number of national arrests are as follows:

Murder: 145

Attempted murder: 154

Rape: 137

Assault grievous bodily harm: 1 505

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs: 630

Illegal migrants: 1 366

Illegal dealing in liquor: 921

Illegal possession of firearms: 85

Dangerous weapons possession: 529

Possession of drugs: 3 255

Dealing in drugs: 293

The police added that contraband to the value of more than R18.9 million was seized during this period; 121 firearms were seized, including 9 rifles, 4 homemade, 4 shotguns; 2 238 rounds of ammunition were seized; 48 vehicles were seized as well as 871 dangerous weapons.

Police, in collaboration with Interpol NCB Pretoria members, rescued three Botswana nationals, aged between 20 and 23 years, who fell victim to human trafficking at OR Tambo International on 07 November 2025.

Also, the Gauteng Counterfeit Unit, in collaboration with National Head Office Counterfeit, Border Police, Public Order Police, Commercial Unit, and brand protectors, conducted an operation targeting counterfeit goods in Johannesburg Central on Friday, 7 November 2025. The operation resulted in the seizure of counterfeit goods valued at R11.4 million, including clothes, shoes, embroidery machines, printing machines, stickers and packaging materials.

Four suspected cash-in-transit robbers were shot and killed in a shootout with police and other law enforcement officers in Bronkhorstspruit on 07 November 2025. The fifth suspect was arrested, and three firearms, including two rifles and magazines, loaded with ammunition as well as a Mercedes Benz, were seized during the operation.

In Limpopo on 04 November 2025, a 54-year-old male suspect, who is the brother of former police officer Rachel Kutumela, was arrested in connection with the ongoing R10 million insurance murder, fraud and money laundering case in Moletjie, outside Seshego.

In the Western Cape, police arrested four suspects believed to be behind the brutal murder cases in Philippi East on 30 September 2025, where victims were shot and set alight.

Members of Operation Lockdown III and the Endangered Species K9 Unit arrested Chinese and Malawian nationals for possession of abalone worth more than R3 million in Primrose Park on 07 November 2025. Drying equipment and gas cylinders were also confiscated.

In Ngome in KwaZulu-Natal, a 48-year-old suspect was arrested after he allegedly burnt his 41-year-old girlfriend to death and hacked her 28-year-old daughter with an axe before raping her 13-year-old daughter on 06 November 2025.

In Mpumalanga, police intercepted a truck transporting suspected illicit goods on the N4 in Middelburg, and three suspects aged between 30 and 38 years were arrested on the scene. They seized counterfeit and illicit goods, including sneakers, slides, soccer boots, and different brands of flip-flops worth R1 million.

In the Northern Cape, police intercepted a vehicle at the N7 Road and uncovered dagga worth R7.7 million. Two suspects were arrested, and the vehicle used in the commission of crime was also confiscated.

In Libode, in the Eastern Cape, a 34-year-old suspect was arrested for the possession of an unlicensed AK-47 and ammunition and found to be in possession of drugs on 05 November 2025.

The South African Police Service said it continues to urge communities to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity as the festive season intensifies.