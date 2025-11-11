South Africa: Premier Champions Ethical Leadership, Accountability in Building a Safer KZN

KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Honourable Thamsanqa Ntuli, in his capacity as the Executive Authority of the Department of Community Safety and Liaison, has underscored ethical leadership, accountability, and integrity as the pillars of effective governance and community safety.

Ntuli was addressing a strategic planning session, currently underway in Richards Bay.

The two-day strategic planning session, held from 10 to 11 November 2025, brought together senior management, key stakeholders, and strategic partners to review the department's performance and develop a comprehensive roadmap to combat crime and enhance safety across the province.

Ethical leadership and accountability

A key highlight of the planning session was a presentation on Ethical Leadership in the Public Sector, aimed at reinstilling a culture of integrity, accountability, and selfless service among departmental officials.

The presentation underscored the importance of adhering to established policies and governance frameworks to improve efficiency and service delivery.

Ntuli reaffirmed that ethical leadership remains a cornerstone of public trust and a prerequisite for effective governance.

"A professional and ethical public service is the foundation of public confidence. When leaders serve with integrity, communities respond with trust and cooperation," Ntuli said.

The Premier urged all departmental officials to align their conduct with the highest standards of integrity, noting that ethical governance is essential for achieving lasting peace, stability, and development in KwaZulu-Natal.

Strengthening strategy and alignment

The strategic session focused on establishing clear objectives, measurable targets, and practical interventions to address persistent crime challenges facing the province.

Participants also worked to align KwaZulu-Natal's crime prevention strategies with national and provincial priorities, ensuring that the department's work directly contributes to South Africa's broader developmental and safety agenda.

"Our mission is to build safer communities through integrated, intelligence-driven, and community-led interventions. We must ensure that our policies are not only visionary but actionable, measurable, and sustainable," the Premier said.

Premier Ntuli called on stakeholders to embrace anticipatory thinking -- an approach that focuses on identifying potential crime trends, understanding causal factors, and developing innovative, evidence-based responses before challenges escalate.

He also emphasised the need for stronger interdepartmental and policy partnerships, calling for continuous collaboration between law enforcement agencies, municipalities, and community safety structures.

Diagnostic review and turnaround strategy

Acting Head of Department, Nokuthula Khanyile, presented analysis of the Department of Community Safety and Liaison, identifying operational challenges and proposing a turnaround strategy that prioritises synergy between the strategic and operational levels of the department.

Her presentation highlighted the need for improved coordination, data-driven decision-making, and proactive community engagement to improve safety outcomes and service delivery across the province.

Over the two days, officials presented analyses of crime trends, discussed innovative prevention measures, and contributed to a renewed roadmap for safety and governance.

The session reaffirmed the department's unwavering commitment to ethical governance, strategic foresight, and collaborative action as the foundation for a safer KwaZulu-Natal.

"Our vision is clear -- a KwaZulu-Natal where every citizen feels safe, protected, and empowered. This requires dedication, partnership, and a shared commitment to act," the Premier said.