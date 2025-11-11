South Africa: Traffic Disruptions Expected As Gauteng Launches Joint Operations Ahead of G20 Summit

Gauteng motorists are advised to brace for temporary road closures and intermittent traffic disruptions in parts of Johannesburg this weekend, as law enforcement agencies step up joint operations ahead of the upcoming G20 Leaders' Summit.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), Gauteng Traffic Police (GTP), Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) and the South African Police Service (SAPS) will conduct a coordinated operation on Saturday, 15 November 2025, between 09h00 and 13h00.

According to the RTMC, the exercise forms part of heightened security and traffic management measures in preparation for the high-profile international gathering, which will see an increased movement of motorcades and official delegations across the province.

Affected areas and routes

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The operation will focus on the City of Johannesburg, targeting high-security corridors and major highways. Roads expected to be affected include:

Major National and Regional Routes:

N1

M1

N12

Key Arterial and Urban Roads:

5th Street, Maude Street, Daisy Street

Rivonia Road

Grayston Drive, Katherine Street

Whiteley Road

Melrose Boulevard

Athol Oaklands Road

Oxford Road

Glenhove Road

Jan Smuts Avenue, Winnie Mandela Drive, Hendrick Potgieter Road

Rand Show Road

Nasrec Road

Golden Highway (Nasrec)

Alternative routes

Motorists are encouraged to plan their journeys in advance, allow extra travel time, and use alternative routes where possible.

Roodepoort area: Use Beyers Naudé Drive, Christiaan De Wet Road, or Ontdekkers Road instead of Hendrick Potgieter Road.

Fourways: Use Main Road, Cedar Road, or Witkoppen Road.

Sandton/Rosebank/Parktown: Use Corlett Drive, Sandton Drive, or 11th Avenue as alternatives to Jan Smuts, Oxford, and Rivonia Roads.

Southern Johannesburg (Riverlea, Nasrec, Ormonde View): Use Chris Hani Road, Main Reef Road, Crownwood Road (Fordsburg-Crown Mines), Soweto Highway, N17, Aerodrome Road, and Adcock Ingram Road.

Authorities have assured the public that clear signage, visible traffic officers, and real-time updates will be provided to assist motorists throughout the operation. Access for emergency and essential services will remain prioritised at all times.

"These measures are essential to enhance public safety, enforce traffic compliance, and support ongoing traffic law enforcement initiatives, including vehicle inspections and congestion management," the RTMC said. - SAnews.gov.za