Uganda: NMS Launches First Corporate Rotary Club

The Rotary Club of Medical Stars has been officially chartered at the National Medical Stores (NMS), marking the first corporate-based Rotary Club in District 9214 (Uganda and Tanzania) -- a move expected to boost community service delivery within public institutions.

The club was chartered on November 8 at Speke Resort Munyonyo, with Sheilla Nduhukire as the founding President, bringing a new dimension to Uganda's Rotary movement by situating a fully-fledged club within a government agency -- the National Medical Stores (NMS).

Rotary leaders say the new model could redefine how corporate organisations, particularly in the public sector, engage in community development and humanitarian work.

Speaking on behalf of the Chief Guest, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa, Rotary International Director Elect (RIDE) Emmanuel Katongole commended NMS for opening a new chapter in corporate citizenship.

He said the club offers a unique opportunity to demonstrate how government institutions can complement service delivery with community engagement.

"Public institutions are expected to provide leadership that uplifts communities. What NMS has done through this Rotary Club shows that public service can be impactful, people-centred and transformational," he noted.

Tayebwa encouraged the club to widen its reach beyond its host community in Kajjansi and become a benchmark for impactful corporate Rotary.

Partnerships at the Centre of Service

The District Governor, Christine Kyeyune Kawooya, who presided over the chartering ceremony, hailed RC Medical Stars for embracing partnerships early on.

She highlighted the recent mega medical camp held at NMS Grounds in Kajjansi, which offered free services to over 2,100 beneficiaries with support from 20 Rotary and Rotaract Clubs and 10 corporate sponsors.

"When clubs partner, we multiply our capacity to serve. This club has already demonstrated that collaboration can deliver more value to communities," she said.

The Chairperson of the NMS Board, Dr Jotham Musinguzi, said the decision to establish a Rotary Club within NMS was aligned to the institution's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy.

He said the Board sees the club as a platform for strengthening staff engagement, leadership development and restoring community trust in public institutions.

"Many of our staff are already discovering new skills in volunteerism, leadership and public engagement. We are showing that government institutions can be innovative, value-driven and people-focused," Dr Musinguzi said.

The chartering ceremony saw 50 NMS staff inducted into Rotary, including General Manager Moses Kamabare, who was recognised as a Major Donor for his contribution to the Rotary Foundation.

The club has also initiated a joint project with RC Entebbe Base to provide wheelchairs and mobility support equipment to children with disabilities at Noah's Ark School in Garuga.

During the event, RIDE Katongole pledged to mobilise Shs150 million to support the construction of a four-classroom block at Akengyeya Primary School in Kazo District, where pupils currently learn under makeshift structures and trees.

A five-member fundraising committee will be chaired by Dr Fabian Kasi, the Managing Director of Centenary Bank, who was also inducted as an Honorary Member of the club.

RC Medical Stars is expected to serve as a pilot for corporate-based Rotary Clubs in the region, with leaders optimistic that similar models can be replicated in other public and private institutions.

Rotary District officials believe the club will strengthen Uganda's community service ecosystem by integrating corporate expertise, volunteerism and civic responsibility.