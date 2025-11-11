Uganda: Govt Urges Hydropower Dam Operators to Tighten Safety Measures and Strengthen Emergency Preparedness

Hydropower dam operators across Uganda have been urged to strengthen safety measures at their facilities to prevent potential disasters and protect communities living downstream.

The call was made by the Assistant Commissioner for Water Sources, Planning, and Management at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, Eng. Dominic Mucunguzi, during a sensitization meeting on dam safety management.

Mucunguzi emphasized the critical importance of proactive safety management and preparedness in the power sector, saying dam failures can have far-reaching consequences on lives, livelihoods, and electricity production.

"If these dams are exposed to danger, their breakdown affects many people in the country. Let all stakeholders in the power industry take this matter seriously," he said.

He explained that every dam operator in Uganda is required to develop and implement an Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan (EPRP), which outlines procedures and identifies key stakeholders involved in managing potential dam emergencies.

According to Mucunguzi, the EPRP brings together local leaders, the police, and the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF), who play vital roles in coordinating evacuations and ensuring public safety during emergencies.

The plan aims to mitigate the devastating consequences that could result from dam failures, including loss of life, displacement, and damage to infrastructure.

Mucunguzi also advised dam operators to conduct regular monitoring of water gates and reservoirs, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall.

"Rising water levels in rivers and lakes can have severe consequences. Operators must remain vigilant to avoid incidents that can be prevented through proper monitoring and maintenance," he said.

However, he downplayed current concerns about flooding in some areas, noting that the increased water levels have also boosted dam storage and hydropower generation capacity.

During the meeting, Bujagali Energy Limited General Manager, Alastair McDougall, outlined steps taken by the company to strengthen its safety management systems, including the adoption of digital alert mechanisms.

"We recently sensitized the public in Kampala about the EPRP, and now we are working with local communities to prepare them on how to respond to potential risks," he said.

McDougall noted that the sensitisation programmes are designed to guide stakeholders on emergency response procedures such as evacuation protocols and communication channels, thereby enhancing community preparedness.

Echoing the same sentiments, the Head of Safety at the Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL), Eng. Frederick Wasike, stressed that investing in preparedness is more cost-effective than responding to disasters after they occur.

"Managing preparedness is cheaper than disaster handling. Just imagine the cost of putting up a signpost warning the public about risky areas at the dam versus the expenditure involved in an evacuation if there's a problem," he said.

The Ministry of Energy, in collaboration with dam operators and local authorities, continues to strengthen Uganda's hydropower safety framework to ensure the sustainability and security of the country's energy infrastructure.