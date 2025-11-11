Nigeria: PDP Senator Dumps Party, Defects to APC

Cross River Senator Agom Jarigbe said he left the PDP due to its prolonged internal crisis, which has created factions at both the national and state levels.

Cross River North Senator, Agom Jarigbe, has defected from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

His defection was announced on Tuesday in a letter read by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who presided over plenary.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In the letter, Mr Jarigbe said he left the PDP due to its prolonged internal crisis, which has created factions at both the national and state levels.

He explained that the division within the party was undermining his ability to effectively represent the interests of his constituents.

"The decision has been taken after a deep and thoughtful reflection on the current state of my former party. It is with profound regret that I cite the prevailing, deep-seated, irreconcilable differences, as well as the persistent and deliberating factions within the party at both the national and state levels as a primary reason of my departure.

"This internal crisis has created an untenable environment, fundamentally undermining the

party's core principles of unity and prosperity and consequently its ability to serve as a viable vehicle for the representation and interest of my constituents. In the light of the foregoing and in the best interest of my constituents, I have decided to join the All Progressives Congress (APC)," he said.

After the letter was read, the deputy senate president congratulated Mr Jarigbe for his decision to join the ruling party.

Thereafter, several lawmakers also approached him to exchange pleasantries and take photographs before he was led to his new seat in the majority section.

Although his defection letter was read on Tuesday, Mr Jarigbe had already defected from the PDP in October after meeting with President Bola Tinubu, which was facilitated by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

He later confirmed his decision to APC leaders, saying he wanted to support the president in delivering democratic dividends to Nigerians.

Mr Jarigbe, who defeated former Governor Ben Ayade in the 2023 election under the PDP, now faces speculation that he may have to politically contend with Mr Ayade again ahead of the 2027 polls to secure the party's ticket.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He previously made headlines for criticising the unequal distribution of constituency project funds in the 2024 budget, alleging that some ranking senators received as much as N500 million worth of projects.

With his defection, the APC now holds 77 seats in the 109-member Senate. The PDP has 23, Labour Party (LP) has four, while APGA and SDP hold two seats each. The NNPP retains one seat.

Lawmakers hail defection

Shortly after Mr Jarigbe joined the majority wing, the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, congratulated him, saying his defection reflected the confidence he and his constituents had in the ruling party's direction.

"We have witnessed the defection to the ruling APC, a respected member of this hallowed chamber, first as a member of the House before contesting for the Senate.

"It was based on his understanding with his constituents and the fact that the ruling party is doing the right thing. We understand the issue of development that needs to be confronted," he said.

The deputy senate president also attributed the wave of defections to President Tinubu's outstanding performance since he assume office.

Responding, the Minority Leader, Abba Moro, said those remaining in the opposition chose to stay in their parties to safeguard Nigeria's democracy.