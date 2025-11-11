Tanzania: Zungu Graces MPs Swearing-in Exercise

11 November 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dotto Lameck

Dodoma — SHORTLY after being elected as the Speaker of the National Assembly of the United Republic of Tanzania to lead the 13th Parliament, Mussa Azzan Zungu officially began his duties by swearing in the newly elected Members of Parliament.

The new MPs, on November 11, 2025, took the oath of allegiance and the pledge of patriotism before officially commencing their parliamentary responsibilities.

The swearing-in ceremony was led by the former Speaker of Parliament, now Member of Parliament for Mbeya Urban, Dr. Tulia Ackson.

She was followed by several prominent leaders, including former Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Dotto Biteko, William Lukuvi, Najima Giga, Deodatus Mwanyika, and Salma Kikwete.

Other members who took the oath included Abdallah Juma, Abdallah Chikota, Abdallah Ulega, Mohamed Mchengerwa, Joseph Musukuma, Jenista Mhagama, Agnes Marwa, George Simbachawene, Abubakar Omar, Abdul Abood, Abubakar Asenga, Ado

