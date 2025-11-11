Tanzania: 3000 Road Runners Head to Light Up Cashew Marathon

Mtwara — The CASHEWNUT Board of Tanzania, in collaboration with Rhino Sports Talents Promotion, has launched sporting gear for the fourth season of the Cashew Marathon to be flagged later this month.

The Cashew Marathon is scheduled to take place in Mtwara on November 29, 2025, also involving elite runners, youth, and senior runners.

The Director of Marketing and Quality Control at CBT, Mr. Revelian Ngaiza, announced that in addition to the 5 km, 10 km, and 21 km races, this year's event will also feature a 2.5 km fun race for children aged from 6 to 13 years, and a 3 km race for senior runners aged from 60 to 95 years.

Mtwara Regional Commissioner, Colonel Patrick Sawala, commended the organizers for their efforts and called on stakeholders, investors in the cashew industry, and parents to come out and participate with their children.

The main objective of the Cashew Marathon is to promote opportunities in the cashew industry, encourage cashew consumption, and highlight value addition and processing initiatives in the sector.

The Marathon Coordinator from Rhino Sports Talents Promotion, Mr. Nelson Mrashani, urged parents to register their children for the event to help nurture future athletes.

"As athletics starts from a young age, I encourage parents to register their children so we can develop runners who can compete at the international level," he said.

He added that registration for participants, including children and senior citizens, is ongoing online and at designated centers in Mtwara.

The Marathon spokesperson, Mr. Mohammed Kemkem, said that over 3,000 participants are expected to take part in this year's event and urged athletes and stakeholders to turn up in large numbers.

This year's Cashew Marathon will be preceded by an exhibition showcasing various cashew-related activities and products, to be held from November 24 to 28.