Tanzania: Act-Wazalendo Expresses Gratitude to Zanzibar Voters

11 November 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Zanzibar — ACT- Wazalendo Chairman, Othman Masoud Othman, has expressed his gratitude to all Zanzibaris who voted for him despite not winning the Zanzibar presidential race, saying he has no way to repay them.

According to results announced by the Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC), CCM candidate Dr. Hussein Mwinyi won with 448,892 votes, equivalent to 74.8 percent, followed by Othman with 139,399 votes, or 23.22 percent.

Othman gave his thanks today, November 11, 2025, while addressing party members and residents in the Chakechake and Micheweni districts of Pemba, as part of his ongoing seven-day tour of the island.

Othman, who contested the presidency under the ACT Wazalendo banner in the election held on October 29, thanked the people and party members in Pemba for their patience and endurance throughout the electoral process.

"I have nothing to repay the members and leaders who worked so hard. Truly, we have nothing that can match the effort you put in. We carried out campaigns to convince all Zanzibaris, as one people, to vote for us," he said.

"The leaders and agents of ACT-Wazalendo did an excellent job with unity of purpose. I urge you to continue maintaining peace and to thank Allah for the safety you've had after the election," he added.

Read the original article on Daily News.

