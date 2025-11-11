Tanzania: Unesco Approves Kiswahili As One of the Official Languages in Its Conferences.

Samarkand — THE United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has approved Kiswahili language as one of the official languages to be used in the organization's General Conferences.

This was revealed during the 43rd UNESCO General Conference held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, from October 30 to conclude on November 13, 2025.

According to information from the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, the declaration by UNESCO was issued today following a formal request submitted by the government of Tanzania through the Ministry in collaboration with the National Swahili Councils of Tanzania (BAKITA) and Zanzibar (BAKIZA).

Following the declaration, Tanzania was granted the opportunity to deliver a national statement after its request was approved which was delivered by Tanzania's Ambassador to France and Permanent Representative to UNESCO, Ali Jabiri Mwadini.

According to the ministry, the adoption of Swahili as a working language makes it the first African-origin language to receive such recognition.

"This milestone is expected to open more doors for Swahili's use in regional and international institutions and organizations," the ministry stated.

Currently, Swahili is an official language of the East African Community (EAC), the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the African Diamond Producers Association (ADPA), and the African Union (AU).