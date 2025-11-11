Tanzania: Zungu Pledges to Lead Tanzania's 13th Parliament Diligently

11 November 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dotto Lameck

Dodoma — THE New Speaker of the Parliament of the United Republic of Tanzania, Mussa Zungu, has pledged to lead the 13th Parliament in accordance with parliamentary rules, laws, and the country's Constitution, while ensuring that justice is served to every Member of Parliament.

Delivering his vote of thanks shortly after being sworn in, Zungu said he would ensure that Parliament contributes effectively to the development of the nation and its citizens.

He also expressed his gratitude to the retired Speaker, Dr. Tulia Ackson, for her leadership during the 12th Parliament, noting that the lessons he learned from her would guide him in his new responsibilities.

Speaker Zungu urged Members of Parliament to be patriotic, respect parliamentary procedures, and diligently fulfill their duties, emphasizing the importance of cooperation in parliamentary work.

