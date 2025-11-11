Tanzania: Spinel Mineral Tourism Brings Fortune to Mahenge Residents

Morogoro — TOURISM of rare spinel gemstones has continued to gain worldwide popularity in Mahenge, an area located in the Morogoro region, Ulanga District, which now places the area on the map of mineral tourism in Tanzania.

This was stated by Engineer Penina Mtego, who is the manager of Ruby International Mine, which manages spinel mining in Epanko village.

Engineer Penina explained that the reason for the establishment of the Spinel Mineral Tourism Center is due to the quality of the minerals which make them look like they are made in a laboratory, which leads international gemstone traders, researchers and various stakeholders to come to Mahenge to see the actual place where the minerals are mined, including visiting special places where they are stored.

Engineer Penina explained that spinel from Mahenge is known for its unique beauty, especially its bright pink and red color, which attracts buyers and gem miners from various countries.

"Spinel has been frequently mentioned in international gem exhibitions such as the Tucson Gem Show in the United States, the Hong Kong Jewellery Fair and Bangkok Thailand, making Tanzania one of the most important sources of the best minerals in the world.

And, Salehe Mbura, who manages the production unit at the mine, said that the presence of the mineral has been the catalyst for the emergence of a new type of tourism called mineral tourism, where visitors visit mines, learn about mineral formation, and witness traditional mining activities. Others come for business, research, or to visit historical sites related to the mining of the mineral.

"In addition to attracting visitors, Mahenge mining tourism has contributed to the economic growth of the area by creating new employment opportunities in the accommodation, transport, jewellery and cultural sectors. Residents of nearby villages have benefited from the sale of local products and services to visitors.

For his part, Mining Engineer from the Resident Mining Office, Mahenge Mining Region Engineer Joseph Ng'itu explained that spinel mining has not only been a valuable asset to Tanzania, but also a bridge connecting mining, trade, education and tourism. With sustainable management, Mahenge can become a hub for mining tourism in Africa, contributing to social and economic development.

He also added that, in the center, another area includes a mining museum, jewellery exhibition, and training for small-scale miners.