Namibia: Task Force Given Six Months to Draft Namibia's Affordable Electricity Strategy

The parliamentary standing committee on economy and industry, public administration and planning has directed the Ministry of Industries, Mines and Energy, in collaboration with the Electricity Control Board (ECB), NamPower and the productivity task force on energy, to submit a comprehensive electricity plan to parliament within six months.

Committee chairperson Iipumbu Shiimi said the plan will outline measures to secure affordable and reliable power supply within the next three years to support Namibia's industrialisation drive.

"Within six months, present an electricity plan to the National Assembly that will ensure and secure affordable electricity in Namibia within the next three years, as a catalyst for industrialisation," Shiimi said.

He said the committee has instructed the ministry to speed up the introduction of new energy legislation in the National Assembly to strengthen governance in the energy sector and attract investment in local power generation.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Shiimi said the committee has also urged the ministry to allocate resources for domestic electricity production and to launch national energy awareness campaigns promoting energy security as a foundation for economic growth.

The committee's report calls for closer cooperation between government, the private sector and stakeholders to develop alternative energy sources.

Shiimi said this will help expand grid capacity, improve energy resilience and align Namibia with international energy and environmental commitments.

He said increasing domestic electricity generation is essential to reduce reliance on imports, lower costs for households and industries, and improve Namibia's long-term competitiveness.

According to the report, the government aims to achieve 80% household electricity access by 2035, ensuring that the country's energy infrastructure supports inclusive growth, industrial development and environmental sustainability.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.