press release

African Union Commission, Office of the Special Envoy on Women, Peace and Security (OSE-WPS) joins the African Union Commission Chairperson and the Peace and Security Council in expressing its profound horror and deepest condemnation regarding the widespread and systematic attacks against civilians, including mass killings, summary executions, and sexual violence, following the recent takeover of Al-Fashir in North Darfur, Sudan

The reports emerging from Al-Fashir and its surroundings-detailing civilians shot in the streets, ethnically targeted killings, and the massive displacement of families-constitute grave violations of International Humanitarian Law and International Human Rights Law.

The OSE-WPS stands in unwavering solidarity with the women of Sudan and reiterates its commitment to working with the African Union High-Level Panel on Sudan and all regional and international partners to promote an inclusive, peaceful and political solution that puts the human security of all Sudanese citizens, especially women,at its core.

For media inquiry:

Daniel Massamba Meboya, Communication Lead | Office of the Special Envoy on Women, Peace

and Security (OSE-WPS)| African Union Commission | Email: MassambaD@africanunion.org

X.account:@AfricanUnionWPS