Namibia: Guard Discovers Dead Baby At Swakopmund

10 November 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The police are investigating a case of murder and concealment of birth after the body of a newborn baby was found wrapped in a plastic bag near Swakopmund Secondary School on Saturday.

This was announced by police deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi in a crime report released on Sunday.

According to Shikwambi, the body was discovered at around 17h40 by a security guard who was on duty and patrolling the area.

She says the security guard noticed the bag and, upon inspection, found the body of an infant inside.

No arrests have been made, and investigations are ongoing.

The police have appealed to members of the public with any information that could assist in tracing the suspect to contact the nearest police station.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.

