Namibia: Miss Earth Namibia Returns Home After Making Top 25 in Manila

Miss Earth Namibia 2025 Ndeshipewa Angula has returned home after earning a place among the top 25 finalists at the Miss Earth pageant held in Manila, Philippines.

The 25th edition of the international competition marked the silver anniversary of Miss Earth, one of the world's major beauty pageants that promotes environmental awareness, conservation and social responsibility.

Angula says she was overwhelmed with gratitude for the support she received throughout her journey.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Namibia, we did it," she says. "I'm truly at a loss for words at how grateful I am for everyone who supported me through this journey. To my family, friends, mentors and sponsors - you have been my backbone throughout all of this, and this accomplishment would not have been possible without you."

She recalls the emotional moment she made it into the top 25.

"I remember how my team ran to help me undress and how Miss Venus ran to me with so much joy to congratulate me - those are the real gems that make a crown," she says, also thanking her security personnel for their support.

Angula's national costume, inspired by the Mbunza nation of Namibia, drew attention for its symbolism and craftsmanship. The design paid homage to the Mbunza people's harmony with nature and rich cultural heritage.

"Rooted in the Mbunza's deep connection to the natural world, the costume captures their essence through handcrafted detail and symbolic materials," she adds.

"At the heart of the look was a handmade headdress woven from natural fibres and dyed in earthy tones - a reflection of Mbunza womanhood, strength and belonging."

Miss Namibia Organisation chief executive Umbi Karuaihe-Upi hails Angula's performance as a milestone for the country.

"This was Miss Earth's 25th silver anniversary and a great achievement for Namibia," she says. "Out of 81 contestants, we made it. The competition was extremely tough, but our delegate rose to the challenge."

Karuaihe-Upi credits Angula's success to strong teamwork and national unity.

"I'm so grateful for my competent team, who made sure we prepared our delegate to meet international standards. We are indebted to our local and international media for spreading a positive narrative that carried us here. To the Namibian nation - thank you for uniting behind this journey. Your support is everything."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Angula's placement marks Namibia's strongest performance in recent years, reaffirming the country's growing presence on the global pageant stage.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.