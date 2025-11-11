Namibia: Damara Community Condemns Misrepresentation of Cultural Headgear At MTC Fashion Week

The Damara traditional leadership has condemned the alleged misrepresentation of the !khaib, a sacred headpiece central to Damara womanhood and identity, during a recent showcase at the MTC Windhoek Fashion Week, calling the display "offensive and culturally insensitive".

In a statement issued this weekend, Damara gaob ≠Nisa ≠Nukhoedi says the community was deeply dissatisfied with how the !khaib was used in what he describes as "a decontextualised and disrespectful portrayal of ≠Nukhoen culture".

"The !khaib is not a decorative accessory. It represents dignity, womanhood and the spiritual inheritance of Damara women," the statement reads.

"Its misuse, particularly when paired with improper or revealing attire in so-called traditional fashion, is a direct violation of ancestral norms and cultural integrity."

According to the gaob, the !khaib carries deep social and spiritual symbolism, marking stages of womanhood, marital status and emotional expression. Traditionally, the headgear is bestowed by a maternal uncle as part of a sacred rite symbolising a woman's transition to adulthood.

"It is tara (taboo) for a Damara woman who has reached puberty to appear bareheaded," he explains. "When misused, the !khaib loses its sanctity and becomes a spectacle. This is unacceptable to our people."

He further notes that beyond its aesthetic value, the !khaib symbolises resilience and survival. "It is a crown of endurance - women have carried water, wood and the burdens of this nation beneath it. To distort its meaning is to insult generations of strength," the statement adds.

The Damara traditional authority calls on event organisers to exercise cultural due diligence and ethical accountability when representing indigenous symbols.

"The !khaib is an ancestral manuscript woven in cloth. It records our history, dignity and identity. We stand firm in its defence," the gaob states.

In response, MTC Windhoek Fashion Week director Kalistu Mukoroli has acknowledged the community's concerns, admitting that the incident reflected "an oversight" on the organisers' part.

"We take note of the statement issued by the Damara gaob and understand the sensitivity surrounding cultural representation," Mukoroli says. "MTC Windhoek Fashion Week does not condone cultural appropriation or misrepresentation in any form."

He adds that while the platform aims to celebrate Namibia's diversity through fashion, organisers recognise the need for greater cultural consultation and oversight.

"Going forward, we are using this as an opportunity to strengthen our approach," Mukoroli says. "We will introduce training sessions and guidelines for designers working with traditional or culturally inspired designs and involve cultural experts, traditional authorities and community representatives to ensure authenticity and respect."

Mukoroli emphasises that the annual event, which has previously hosted Damara and Ovaherero traditional fashion showcases, remains committed to promoting cultural pride responsibly.

"MTC Windhoek Fashion Week was created to celebrate Namibian culture, creativity and heritage. We will continue to do so in a manner that honours and protects our diverse traditions," he says.

The controversy has reignited national debate about cultural representation and intellectual property rights in the creative industry, with many calling for clearer frameworks to guide designers working with indigenous attire.

For the Damara community, however, the message remains firm: the !khaib is not fashion - it is history, identity and spirituality stitched together through generations of endurance.

