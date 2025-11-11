Namibia: Are We Showing Up for the Regional Council and Local Authority Elections?

In the last regional council and local authority elections held in November 2020, voter turnout stood at just 38.26% for regional council and 43.17% for local authority elections.

These figures reveal a worrying disconnect between Namibians and local governance.

As the country heads toward another election on 26 November, one question demands our attention: Are we showing up, or are we once again surrendering our voice in decisions that shape our daily lives?

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The real question is whether this low voter turnout reflects growing political apathy or a widespread lack of awareness.

Do we, as citizens, truly understand what the regional council and local authority elections represent? Do we recognise their role in strengthening our democracy or even know who these office-bearers are and how their decisions shape our daily lives? Or are campaigns dominating our attention while their purpose remains unclear to most voters?

Namibian communities are anchored by local administrations which make sure vital services are delivered to those who need them most.

Councillors oversee road maintenance, trash management, and water supply in cities and villages all around the nation.

Additionally, they help families suffering the growing expense of education by paying school fees for the children of those who cannot afford them and giving blankets or other necessities to community members who are at risk during severe winters.

Councillors integrate policy into practical, tangible support that affects Namibians' everyday lives - from addressing housing issues to assisting local youth projects.

BEYOND SERVICES

The importance of regional elections extends far beyond the provision of local services. Only 22 people made up Namibia's National Council when it was first formed, and only one of them was a woman. With two extra council members chosen to reflect regional interests, the council currently consists of 44 members elected from each region. The council convenes in the upper chamber to deliberate and examine laws enacted by the National Assembly.

One of the most important responsibilities of regional councillors is to examine national legislation to make sure it takes into account the requirements and realities of their districts. In addition to their legislative responsibilities, regional council members supervise development and infrastructure projects, promote social welfare and education programmes, and represent the interests of their constituents.

For these reasons, voting in regional elections is crucial for both local service delivery and the formulation of national policy.

Local authorities are the backbone of Namibian communities, responsible for ensuring that towns and villages run smoothly and that residents' everyday needs are met.

In addition to overseeing vital services like water supply, sanitation, waste collection, street lighting, and road maintenance, local council members from various political parties also plan local development and housing projects.

They also provide direct support to families and vulnerable groups directly by helping with children's school expenses, giving food and blankets to the elderly, and organising youth programmes in the community.

Local council members are vital in influencing citizens' everyday lives by converting policies into practical assistance. Knowing these responsibilities makes it clear why voting in local government elections is important. It empowers citizens, especially youth, to select leaders who will put the needs and welfare of their community first.

Local council members serve three-year terms, whereas regional council members serve five-year terms that correspond to those of the president and the National Assembly.

To guarantee that our communities are represented by people who are dedicated to serving the people and to hold our leaders accountable, it is imperative that we as citizens take part in these elections. Strong leadership is important, because council members see first-hand the hardships families and communities face, recognise urgent societal issues, and seek to resolve them.

We can influence responsive governance and propel the growth of our towns, villages, and regions by casting ballots and interacting with our leaders.

The balance of power changes from the community to the person who casts the ballot when fewer than half of eligible citizens do so. However, this also offers a chance: Your personal vote is more important than ever.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Whether you live in a village in the north or on a street in the suburbs of Windhoek, the leaders you choose determine the laws that will affect your future, the roads you drive along, the water you drink, and the opportunities available to young people.

Young people in particular can transform the narrative from that of being observers to being change agents by participating in the upcoming elections.

Make a voice.

Cast a ballot.

Then remain active.

This November, we must turn out in large numbers, vote with intention, and demonstrate that we are a knowledgeable community.

- Paulina Usiku is a youth leader.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.