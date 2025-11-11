Namibia: Calls for Collaborative Solutions On Youth Unemployment Crisis

Youth representatives, policymakers and economists have called for collaborative efforts to address the high unemployment rate in the country.

The SanlamAllianz Brief Session that took place in Windhoek last week brought together industry experts, economists, youth representatives and policymakers to unpack one of Namibia's most urgent socio-economic challenges: youth unemployment. The session, held in partnership with The Brief, created a platform for open dialogue to explore underlying factors, social and psychological impacts and practical solutions to strengthen opportunities for Namibia's young people.

Speaking at the event, Namibia Statistics Agency statistician general Alex Shimuafeni revealed that 71.1% of Namibia's population is under the age of 35, with youth aged 15 to 34 years making up around one million people. He noted that 44% of this group is unemployed, a figure that rises to over 50% when discouraged job-seekers are included.

"This data highlights the urgency of addressing youth unemployment," said Shimuafeni. "We need to create jobs internally, embrace artificial intelligence (AI) and prioritise technical and vocational education and training to prepare young people for the changing job market."

He explained that Namibia's reliance on imports limits local job creation, emphasising the need to promote local production and expand employment opportunities.

Adding an economic perspective, Simonis Storm economist Almandro Jansen described Namibia's high youth unemployment rate, which exceeds 60%, as a ticking time bomb. He said collaboration between the government and private sector is vital to determine the skills the economy needs so that young people can align their training accordingly.

He urged for greater support for small businesses, tax reforms to enable job creation and the implementation of existing employment policies that have yet to be acted upon.

The discussion also explored the social and psychological effects of unemployment.

Psychology student Tamia Diergaardt spoke on how joblessness affects mental well-being, saying that unemployment often leads to low self-esteem, loss of identity and family tension.

"We need to include the mental well-being of young people when we talk about unemployment and how we address it moving forward," she said.

From an educational standpoint, media student Quinteline Nunuhe called for reform in the education system to better meet economic realities. She said Namibia must invest less in theory-based learning and more in practical, skills-oriented education that prepares young people for employment early on.

She added that AI, digital literacy and creative fields should form part of the curriculum, allowing students to gain job-ready experience before completing school.

The discussion, attended by more than 50 delegates and viewed by more than 964 people via a live stream on Facebook, underscored that youth unemployment is not merely an economic issue but a national development priority.

The session concluded with a unified call for action, collaboration and innovation, reaffirming the shared responsibility of the government, business and society in addressing the crisis.

"Namibia's economic future lies in the hands of its youth," the session concluded. "Through open dialogue, collaboration and bold action, we can create pathways for young people to contribute to and benefit from sustainable national growth."

SanlamAllianz reaffirmed its commitment to empowering Namibia's youth and announced plans to continue hosting sessions that inspire dialogue, promote partnership and drive meaningful action.

The next SanlamAllianz Brief Session is scheduled for 20 November.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.