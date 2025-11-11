Ghana: President Mahama Assures Journalists of Safety and Freedom of Expression

President John Dramani Mahama has pledged to uphold press freedom and ensure that no journalist lives in fear under his administration.

In a solemn and resounding tone, the President reaffirmed the indispensable role of responsible journalism in safeguarding Ghana's democratic future.

President Mahama made the pledge when he delivered the keynote address at the 29th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Media Awards held in Kumasi on Saturday.

It marked the first time the GJA has hosted its prestigious awards ceremony outside Accra in nearly 30 years. The event took place at the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Jubilee Hall in Manhyia, Ashanti Region, under the theme: 'Safeguarding Ghana's Future: The Role of the Media in Promoting Peace, Security and the Fight Against Galamsey.'

President Mahama called for renewed commitment to peace, unity, and ethical media practice, stressing that: "Freedom of speech is not a license to sow division."

He referenced the ongoing National Dialogue on Peace and Security, which actively engages media and faith-based leaders to promote responsible communication and early detection of conflict triggers.

He described peace as "not the absence of noise, but the harmony of hearts," urging the media to serve as "a rhythm that sustains that harmony."

The President paid glowing tribute to Ghana's journalists, acknowledging their courage and integrity in speaking truth to power, often at great personal risk.

"Tonight, as President of the Republic, on behalf of all Ghanaians, I salute every journalist who continues to speak truth to power. Your integrity strengthens our democracy," he declared.

To the younger generation, he offered an inspiring message: "Journalism is not just a profession--it is a calling. It demands courage, humility, and unwavering dedication to the truth."

President Mahama expressed gratitude to the GJA for its enduring partnership in nation-building and congratulated award winners, noting that their work "gives meaning to our democracy and hope to our people."

He also paid homage to His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, lauding his leadership in promoting peace and unity, saying: "Ashanti continues to symbolise harmony and national pride, thanks to the wise guidance of the Asantehene."

Quoting Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's first President, Mahama reaffirmed his government's commitment to press freedom, stating:

"The press must be the vigilant watchdogs of the people and not the lapdogs of the powerful. Under my government, no journalist will have to flee into exile for fear of their lives."

Turning to the pressing issue of illegal mining (galamsey), President Mahama called for a united national front to combat environmental destruction, describing it as essential "for our very survival as a nation."

He acknowledged the complexity of the problem, noting that entire communities sometimes resist law enforcement efforts to stop illegal mining.

"Despite the obvious damage, communities often confront security personnel sent to stop galamsey operations," he lamented.

He cited a recent incident in the Ashanti Region where journalists and EPA officials were injured during a community mob attack, warning that "firm action will be taken against those who attack public officials performing lawful duties."

While expressing empathy for the economic frustrations driving galamsey, especially among youth, the President cautioned: